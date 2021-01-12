Two Women Accused Of Trying To Sneak Drugs To Inmates; One Believed To Be In Century Area

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman last seen in the Century area. She’s wanted on drug charges after deputies say she and another woman left drugs outside the Baldwin County Courthouse for an inmate.

Alexis Biron, age 27 of Brewton, is wanted for attempted distribution of a controlled substance. The BCSO said Biron (pictured above) was last seen in Century and may still be in the area.

The BCSO said Biron and Rebecca Anne Willis (pictured below) were captured on video placing a package containing Suboxone, Xanax and methamphetamine near a courthouse entryway that is used for inmates. Investigators believed the drugs were places so that they could be retrieved by a current inmate.

Members of the Baldwin County Drug Task Force were able to located Willis and arrest her on an outstanding warrant for violating her parole. She was interviewed about her role in the incident at the courthouse and subsequently charged with attempted distribution of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The BCSO said Willis destroyed evidence when investigators arrived at her residence, and she was additionally charged with tampering with physical evidence.

Anyone with information on Biron’s whereabouts is asked to call the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at (251) 937-0202 or their local law enforcement agency.

Pictured above: Alexis Biron. Pictured below: Rebecca Anne Willis.