That COVID-19 Vaccine Phone Number You Saw On TV? It’s Not Valid In Escambia County. Here’s The Local Plan.

That COVID-19 vaccine registration number you may have seen on the local TV news is not valid for Escambia County, the local health department said Monday.

The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County (FDOH-Escambia) currently does not have a COVID-19 vaccination automated scheduling system or call center. Phone numbers published are unique to each county; the number that aired over the weekend on local TV stations is only for some residents of south Florida.

When an automated scheduling system becomes available in Escambia County, more information will be published.

The health department in Escambia County is continuing to work through a list of individuals age 65 and older that previously completed a COVID-19 vaccine online interest form. Registration via the form has since closed.

During the week of January 18, 2021, FDOH-Escambia administered a total of 410 COVID-19 vaccines and distributed approximately 2,450 doses of vaccine through community partners. Those vaccine locations included Molino, Century and Pensacola.

As of Monday, 22,751 Escambia County residents have been vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed as follows this week in Escambia County:

Ascension Sacred Heart: 600 doses

Baptist Health Care: 600 doses

Community Health Northwest Florida: 800 doses

FDOH-Escambia: 500 doses

West Florida Hospital: Assessing distribution

FDOH-Escambia and partner organizations are in the process of contacting these individuals to schedule appointments. Please do not contact the providers directly for these appointments.