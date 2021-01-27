Tate Places In District Girls Weightlifting Meet; Six Headed To Regionals

The Tate High School Girls Weightlifting Team placed fourth in the recent District 1-3A meet.

The following Tate athletes qualified for the regional meet:

DISTRICT 1-3A

129 Pound Class

Melanie Brown

139 Pound Class

Haleigh Sluder

169 Pound Class

Aaliyah Jordan

183 Pound Class

Riley Williamson

199 Pound Class

Morgan Warrington

Unlimited Pound Class

Kayla Bennett

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.