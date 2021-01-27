Tate Places In District Girls Weightlifting Meet; Six Headed To Regionals
January 27, 2021
The Tate High School Girls Weightlifting Team placed fourth in the recent District 1-3A meet.
The following Tate athletes qualified for the regional meet:
DISTRICT 1-3A
129 Pound Class
- Melanie Brown
139 Pound Class
- Haleigh Sluder
169 Pound Class
- Aaliyah Jordan
183 Pound Class
- Riley Williamson
199 Pound Class
- Morgan Warrington
Unlimited Pound Class
- Kayla Bennett
