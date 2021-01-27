Tate Places In District Girls Weightlifting Meet; Six Headed To Regionals

January 27, 2021

The Tate High School Girls Weightlifting Team placed fourth in the recent District 1-3A meet.

The following Tate athletes qualified for the regional meet:

DISTRICT 1-3A

129 Pound Class

  • Melanie Brown

139 Pound Class

  • Haleigh Sluder

169 Pound Class

  • Aaliyah Jordan

183 Pound Class

  • Riley Williamson

199 Pound Class

  • Morgan Warrington

Unlimited Pound Class

  • Kayla Bennett

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “Tate Places In District Girls Weightlifting Meet; Six Headed To Regionals”

  1. Forekat on January 27th, 2021 2:10 am

    Way to go, girls!!!





