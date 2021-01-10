Tate High’s Owen Jacobs Commits To Play Soccer At Belhaven University

Tate High School senior Owen Jacobs has committed to play soccer at Belhaven University in Jackson, Mississippi.

Owen is the son of Brett and Merike Jacobs of Cantonment. Born in Pensacola, Owen has spent much of his life living abroad as an Air Force dependent. He competed in England with the Cambridge United and Norwich Soccer academies, the Gulf Coast Texans in Pensacola and Tate High School.

Owen, who was born completely deaf, is also on the roster with the U.S. Mens Deaf National Soccer Team.

He plans to study political science and Constitutional law with the goal of becoming a Constitutional lawyer. Owen will be joining his brother Brady, a 2018 Tate graduate, who also plays for the Belhaven men’s soccer team.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.