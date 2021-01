Tate Aggie Cheerleaders Win Regional Championship

The Tate High School Aggie Cheerleaders won the FHSAA Region 1 Championship over the weekend, their fourth regional champsionship in a row.

The Aggie cheerleaders will advance to the state finals in two weeks. In December, the squad earned a bid to nationals.

Last school year, the Tate Aggie cheerleaders won a state championship and placed fifth in the nation.

Photo for NorthEsambia.com, click to enlarge.