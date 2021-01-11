Pensacola Habitat Closes On 29 Homes In 2020

January 11, 2021

Amid the great local need for affordable homeownership, Pensacola Habitat finished up the year with 29 closings despite the pandemic and challenging hurricane season.

Though delays and setbacks had occurred with less than average volunteer participation due to COVID-19 safety precautions, the 29 closings took place. Three of them were on December 16, just in time for Christmas.

“The experience with [Pensacola] Habitat was an amazing adventure. There was some good and not necessarily bad, just setbacks”, said Danielle Johnson, one of the three homeowners who closed on their home in December.

Johnson, a single mother of three, put forth the sweat equity hours, attended the required classes and paid her down payment to complete the program and purchased her own affordable home. She and her children were able to spend their first Christmas in their brand-new house in Northeast Pensacola.

“It can be frustrating; however, the good side is it always came out good. We have to remember that God has perfect timing. To have something of my own for my children is amazing. I’m so thankful for everything. The thing that tops it all is that my kids have their own rooms!” Johnson continued.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 