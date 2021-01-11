Pensacola Habitat Closes On 29 Homes In 2020

Amid the great local need for affordable homeownership, Pensacola Habitat finished up the year with 29 closings despite the pandemic and challenging hurricane season.

Though delays and setbacks had occurred with less than average volunteer participation due to COVID-19 safety precautions, the 29 closings took place. Three of them were on December 16, just in time for Christmas.

“The experience with [Pensacola] Habitat was an amazing adventure. There was some good and not necessarily bad, just setbacks”, said Danielle Johnson, one of the three homeowners who closed on their home in December.

Johnson, a single mother of three, put forth the sweat equity hours, attended the required classes and paid her down payment to complete the program and purchased her own affordable home. She and her children were able to spend their first Christmas in their brand-new house in Northeast Pensacola.

“It can be frustrating; however, the good side is it always came out good. We have to remember that God has perfect timing. To have something of my own for my children is amazing. I’m so thankful for everything. The thing that tops it all is that my kids have their own rooms!” Johnson continued.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.