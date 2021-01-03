Overall Crime Rate Falls 9.4% In Escambia County, FDLE Says

The overall crime index in Escambia County dropped 9.4% during the first six months of 2020 compared to the previous year, according to new data just released by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

While the overall crime rate decreased, crimes such as murders, rapes, robberies and vehicle thefts increased. Aggravated assaults, burglaries and larcenies decreased.

The countywide report covers crimes investigated by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the Pensacola Police Department and other agencies like the Florida Highway Patrol, University of West Florida Police Department, and Pensacola State Police Department.

The number of reported murders during the period increased in Escambia County from 11 to 16, rapes from 91 to 94, robberies from 159 to 180, and motor vehicle thefts from 290 to 353. The number of aggravated assaults (including aggravated stalking) dropped from 625 to 552, burglaries decreased from 912 to 767 and larcenies dipped from 3,222 to 2,848.

During the first half of 2020, 35.6% of crimes in Escambia County were cleared, compare to 33.2% in 2019.

The report shows that crime is down across Florida, with crime volume dropping 11.7%, or 31,348 fewer reported index crimes, compared to the first six months of 2019.