Jay Second, Northview Third In District Girls Weightlifting Meet

Here are results from the District 1-1A weightlifting meet.

Baker Jay Northview South Walton West Florida Freeport

The following Northview and Jay athletes qualified for the regional meet:

101 Pound Class

Holley Gilley, Northview

Chloe Criswell, Northview

Heather Flowers, Jay

119 Pound Class

Alex Pabo, Jay

Lily Land, Jay

129 Pound Class

Kaitlyn Fretwell, Jay

Brianna Dunsford, Jay

139 Pound Class

Christa Sanders, Jay

Bentley Glover, Jay

154 Pound Class

Landry Cato, Jay

Aaliyah Goolsby, Jay

Taylor McMinn, Northview

169 Pound Class

Carlyn Watson, Jay

Naudia Carach, Northview

Audrey Geotter, Northview

Brianna Hart, Jay

183 Pound Class

Jada Lawry, Jay

Leah Woods, Northview

Madison Mathis, Jay

199 Pound Class

Kelson Cook, Jay

Unlimited Pound Class

Maggie Amerson, Northview

Joselynn Helton, Northview

Pictured: Athletes that placed in the 1A District Weightlifting meeting. Pictured next to bottom: Northview High School team members. Pictured bottom: Jay High School team members. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.