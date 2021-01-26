Jay Second, Northview Third In District Girls Weightlifting Meet
January 26, 2021
Here are results from the District 1-1A weightlifting meet.
- Baker
- Jay
- Northview
- South Walton
- West Florida
- Freeport
The following Northview and Jay athletes qualified for the regional meet:
101 Pound Class
- Holley Gilley, Northview
- Chloe Criswell, Northview
- Heather Flowers, Jay
119 Pound Class
- Alex Pabo, Jay
- Lily Land, Jay
129 Pound Class
- Kaitlyn Fretwell, Jay
- Brianna Dunsford, Jay
139 Pound Class
- Christa Sanders, Jay
- Bentley Glover, Jay
154 Pound Class
- Landry Cato, Jay
- Aaliyah Goolsby, Jay
- Taylor McMinn, Northview
169 Pound Class
- Carlyn Watson, Jay
- Naudia Carach, Northview
- Audrey Geotter, Northview
- Brianna Hart, Jay
183 Pound Class
- Jada Lawry, Jay
- Leah Woods, Northview
- Madison Mathis, Jay
199 Pound Class
- Kelson Cook, Jay
Unlimited Pound Class
- Maggie Amerson, Northview
- Joselynn Helton, Northview
Pictured: Athletes that placed in the 1A District Weightlifting meeting. Pictured next to bottom: Northview High School team members. Pictured bottom: Jay High School team members. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
