Jay Second, Northview Third In District Girls Weightlifting Meet

January 26, 2021

Here are results from the District 1-1A weightlifting meet.

  1. Baker
  2. Jay
  3. Northview
  4. South Walton
  5. West Florida
  6. Freeport

The following Northview and Jay athletes qualified for the regional meet:

101 Pound Class

  • Holley Gilley, Northview
  • Chloe Criswell, Northview
  • Heather Flowers, Jay

119 Pound Class

  • Alex Pabo, Jay
  • Lily Land, Jay

129 Pound Class

  • Kaitlyn Fretwell, Jay
  • Brianna Dunsford, Jay

139 Pound Class

  • Christa Sanders, Jay
  • Bentley Glover, Jay

154 Pound Class

  • Landry Cato, Jay
  • Aaliyah Goolsby, Jay
  • Taylor McMinn, Northview

169 Pound Class

  • Carlyn Watson, Jay
  • Naudia Carach, Northview
  • Audrey Geotter, Northview
  • Brianna Hart, Jay

183 Pound Class

  • Jada Lawry, Jay
  • Leah Woods, Northview
  • Madison Mathis, Jay

199 Pound Class

  • Kelson Cook, Jay

Unlimited Pound Class

  • Maggie Amerson, Northview
  • Joselynn Helton, Northview

Pictured: Athletes that placed in the 1A District Weightlifting meeting. Pictured next to bottom: Northview High School team members. Pictured bottom: Jay High School team members. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

