IP Awards $70,000 In Grants To Local Organizations

International Paper’s Pensacola Mill awarded $70,000 in International Paper Foundation grants to 26 local organizations, demonstrating the company’s commitment to education, hunger, health and wellness, disaster relief and initiatives that improve the planet.

“We are pleased to support local organizations in their efforts to make a difference in education, hunger, health and wellness,” said Whitney Fike, International Paper communications manager. “Our company cannot succeed if our communities do not succeed, and these grants are an investment in our family, friends and neighbors.”

Local community organizations and their projects awarded grants for 2020:

Autism Pensacola – Kids for Camp 2021

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida – Defending Potential

Children’s Home Society – Community Partnership School: Closing the Digital Divide

Be Ready Alliance Coordinating for Emergencies (BRACE) – Be Ready Pensacola

Council on Aging of West Florida – Foster Grandparents

Ernest Ward Middle School – For the Love of Reading!

Every Child a Reader in Escambia (ECARE) – Books for Break

Feeding the Gulf Coast – Weekend Backpacks for Children

FoodRaising Friends – Food Giveaway Funding

Gulf Coast Kids House – PPE for Medical Professionals

Institute for Human and Machine Cognition – Science Saturdays

Jim Allen Elementary School – Ready to Read!

Junior Achievement of Northwest Florida – First Grade Jr. Achievement at McArthur Elementary School

Keep Santa Rosa Beautiful – Learning about Butterflies

Kingsfield Elementary – Ready to Read!

Manna Food Pantries – COVID-19 Relief

Miracle League of Northeast Pensacola – Keeping the ballfields green

Pace Center for Girls – The EmpowHERment Project

Pensacola Children’s Chorus – Preparatory Choir

Pensacola MESS Hall – Audio visual for virtual programming

Pensacola United Methodist Community Ministries – Hot, Healthy Meals

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Florida – Hope for Hurting Families

Studer Community Institute – Brian Bags

The Arc Gateway – Improving Outcomes through Early Detection

UF IFAS Extension Escambia County Master Gardener Volunteer Program – Garden to Table

University of West Florida – Argo’s Edible Campus Expansion

Grants were determined after careful committee review with local team members. Recommendations are subsequently reviewed by the International Paper Foundation’s grants committee, which then must be

confirmed and ratified by the foundation’s board of trustees.

Pictured: International Paper mascot Pinelope poses with a grant check. IP team members normally take part in check presentations to each group, but that did not happen this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.