IP Awards $70,000 In Grants To Local Organizations
January 13, 2021
International Paper’s Pensacola Mill awarded $70,000 in International Paper Foundation grants to 26 local organizations, demonstrating the company’s commitment to education, hunger, health and wellness, disaster relief and initiatives that improve the planet.
“We are pleased to support local organizations in their efforts to make a difference in education, hunger, health and wellness,” said Whitney Fike, International Paper communications manager. “Our company cannot succeed if our communities do not succeed, and these grants are an investment in our family, friends and neighbors.”
Local community organizations and their projects awarded grants for 2020:
- Autism Pensacola – Kids for Camp 2021
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida – Defending Potential
- Children’s Home Society – Community Partnership School: Closing the Digital Divide
- Be Ready Alliance Coordinating for Emergencies (BRACE) – Be Ready Pensacola
- Council on Aging of West Florida – Foster Grandparents
- Ernest Ward Middle School – For the Love of Reading!
- Every Child a Reader in Escambia (ECARE) – Books for Break
- Feeding the Gulf Coast – Weekend Backpacks for Children
- FoodRaising Friends – Food Giveaway Funding
- Gulf Coast Kids House – PPE for Medical Professionals
- Institute for Human and Machine Cognition – Science Saturdays
- Jim Allen Elementary School – Ready to Read!
- Junior Achievement of Northwest Florida – First Grade Jr. Achievement at McArthur Elementary School
- Keep Santa Rosa Beautiful – Learning about Butterflies
- Kingsfield Elementary – Ready to Read!
- Manna Food Pantries – COVID-19 Relief
- Miracle League of Northeast Pensacola – Keeping the ballfields green
- Pace Center for Girls – The EmpowHERment Project
- Pensacola Children’s Chorus – Preparatory Choir
- Pensacola MESS Hall – Audio visual for virtual programming
- Pensacola United Methodist Community Ministries – Hot, Healthy Meals
- Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Florida – Hope for Hurting Families
- Studer Community Institute – Brian Bags
- The Arc Gateway – Improving Outcomes through Early Detection
- UF IFAS Extension Escambia County Master Gardener Volunteer Program – Garden to Table
- University of West Florida – Argo’s Edible Campus Expansion
Grants were determined after careful committee review with local team members. Recommendations are subsequently reviewed by the International Paper Foundation’s grants committee, which then must be
confirmed and ratified by the foundation’s board of trustees.
Pictured: International Paper mascot Pinelope poses with a grant check. IP team members normally take part in check presentations to each group, but that did not happen this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
