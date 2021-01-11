Florida Gas Pries Up By About A Dime In The Past Week

January 11, 2021

Florida gas prices increased by more a dime last week. Florida drivers are now paying $2.30 per gallon at the pump on average.

The state average is 11 cents more than last week and 16 cents more than last month. Even still, Florida drivers are paying 21 cents per gallon less than this time last year.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Escambia County was $2.25. The lowest price in North Escambia Sunday night was $2.17 at a station on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

“Florida drivers are now finding some of the highest prices at the pump since March 2020,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Prices are still being propped up by continued optimism in the fuel market, because of the long-term hopes that a vaccine will help struggling demand recover. Also motivating the market is Saudi Arabia’s agreement to cut crude oil production, which helped drive oil prices to an 11-month high.”

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

