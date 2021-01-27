Century Council Moving Meetings To Larger Facility
Century Town Council meetings for the remainder of 2021 have been moved from the town hall to a community center for more social distancing space and to allow for more public participation.
“Because of COVID, the meetings have been moved from town hall, a smaller venue, to the community center to allow more elbow room,” Mayor Ben Boutwell said. “People don’t have to feel an anxious; they can feel more at peace if they come to our meetings.”
The council meetings will be held at the Century Community Center on West Highway 4, rather than in the small council chambers at town hall. Meetings are generally held on the first and third Mondays, but there are adjustments for Independence Day and Labor Day. The schedule was not adjust for Presidents Day on February 15. Only one meeting is traditionally held in December.
A bill list review will be held at 6:45 p.m. to be followed by a regular council meeting at 7 p.m. on the following dates:
- February 1 and 15
- March 1 and 15
- April 5 and 19
- May 3 and 17
- June 7 and 21
- July 6 and 19
- August 2 and 16
- September 7 and 20
- October 4 and 18
- November 1 and 15
- December 20
Pictured: The Century Town Council’s first meeting of January was held at the community center on West Highway 4. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
