Century Council Moving Meetings To Larger Facility

Century Town Council meetings for the remainder of 2021 have been moved from the town hall to a community center for more social distancing space and to allow for more public participation.

“Because of COVID, the meetings have been moved from town hall, a smaller venue, to the community center to allow more elbow room,” Mayor Ben Boutwell said. “People don’t have to feel an anxious; they can feel more at peace if they come to our meetings.”

The council meetings will be held at the Century Community Center on West Highway 4, rather than in the small council chambers at town hall. Meetings are generally held on the first and third Mondays, but there are adjustments for Independence Day and Labor Day. The schedule was not adjust for Presidents Day on February 15. Only one meeting is traditionally held in December.

A bill list review will be held at 6:45 p.m. to be followed by a regular council meeting at 7 p.m. on the following dates:

February 1 and 15

March 1 and 15

April 5 and 19

May 3 and 17

June 7 and 21

July 6 and 19

August 2 and 16

September 7 and 20

October 4 and 18

November 1 and 15

December 20

Pictured: The Century Town Council’s first meeting of January was held at the community center on West Highway 4. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.