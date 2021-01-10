Century Asking The Florida Legislature To Fund Three Utility Projects

The Town of Century has prioritized three projects for funding requests to the Florida Legislature.

The three utility projects are:

1. Highway 29 Construction Utilities

The Florida Department of Transportation completed design on a project to improve portions of Highway 29. The town will be required to adjust the height of existing valves and manholes, and make changes to natural gas lines, water lines and sewer lines in one part of the project. Construction is expected to begin in 2022.

2. Water Meter Replacement Project

The town wants to replace all existing commercial and residential water meters with electronic meters than can be read remotely. They are asking for the funding needed to replace the meters, along with new software and training for a complete radio system.

3. Well And Water Plant Rehabilitation

The town is requesting funding to rehabilitate three existing water wells and water treatment plants. Work has already been done on the well located at the Century Correctional Institution and the well on Henry Street, but the well on Blackmon Street still needs repairs. The electrical and treatment equipment at all three wells needs to be rehabilitated, with much of it needing complete replacement. Each well house building needs cosmetic work, and the well located at the prison needs a permanent standby generator.

The requests will go to Rep. Michelle Salzman and Sen. Doug Broxson to be submitted for consideration during the upcoming legislative session.

Pictured: Century Town Hall. NorthEscmabia.com photo, click to enlarge.