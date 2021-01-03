Cantonment Man Facing Narcotics Charges After Running From Deputy

January 3, 2021

A Cantonment man is facing multiple narcotics charges after running from a deputy during an incident last year.

Roderick Vernell Lewis, 35, was recently arrested on outstanding warrants for resisting arrest without violence, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell, possession of heroin with the intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence.

On June 7, 2019, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to Ruberia Avenue where a woman said she found her vehicle and the man that failed to return it.

A deputy observed Lewis standing with a large chain. He followed orders to put down the chain, and then ran from the deputy, according to an arrest report. The deputy chased Lewis through several backyards before finding him lying face down under a bush. Lewis refused commands to show his hands, forcing the deputy to draw his service weapon. After multiple commands, Lewis complied.

According to the ECSO, Lewis was observed removing a plastic bag from his pocket and begin digging in the dirt.

After Lewis taken into custody, deputies recovered the plastic bag containing multiple types of narcotics that had been buried in the dirt. The narcotics in the bag tested positive for methamphetamine, ecstasy and heroin.

Deputies determined no charges were warranted in connection with the original complaint involving a car that was not returned.

Roderick remained in the Escambia County Jail Sunday morning with bond set at $26,500.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 