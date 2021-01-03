Cantonment Man Facing Narcotics Charges After Running From Deputy

A Cantonment man is facing multiple narcotics charges after running from a deputy during an incident last year.

Roderick Vernell Lewis, 35, was recently arrested on outstanding warrants for resisting arrest without violence, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell, possession of heroin with the intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence.

On June 7, 2019, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to Ruberia Avenue where a woman said she found her vehicle and the man that failed to return it.

A deputy observed Lewis standing with a large chain. He followed orders to put down the chain, and then ran from the deputy, according to an arrest report. The deputy chased Lewis through several backyards before finding him lying face down under a bush. Lewis refused commands to show his hands, forcing the deputy to draw his service weapon. After multiple commands, Lewis complied.

According to the ECSO, Lewis was observed removing a plastic bag from his pocket and begin digging in the dirt.

After Lewis taken into custody, deputies recovered the plastic bag containing multiple types of narcotics that had been buried in the dirt. The narcotics in the bag tested positive for methamphetamine, ecstasy and heroin.

Deputies determined no charges were warranted in connection with the original complaint involving a car that was not returned.

Roderick remained in the Escambia County Jail Sunday morning with bond set at $26,500.