After A Two-Week Break, Road Construction Delays Return On Monday

After a two-week break for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, traffic disruptions will resume Monday on the following state roads and projects in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

· U.S. 98 Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement – The intersection of North 17th Avenue and Bayfront Parkway will remain closed until spring 2021 as construction continues for the new 17th Avenue interchange. The Visitor’s Center remains accessible from 17th Avenue. In addition, the ramp from 17th Avenue to East Gregory Street remains open. Eastbound drivers on Bayfront Parkway should use North 14th Avenue and Cervantes Street (U.S. 90) as a detour route.

· U.S. 29 Widening from Interstate 10 (I-10) to Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90)- Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures and shifts on U.S. 29, between I-10 and Nine and Half Mile Road, and Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 Overpass from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the week of Tuesday, January 5.

Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures and shifts on U.S. 29, between I-10 and Nine and Half Mile Road, and Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 Overpass from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the week of Tuesday, January 5. · East Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) Safety Project from North Palafox Street to Chemstrand Road – The contractor will resume daytime asphalt paving operations Tuesday, Jan. 05, on the north side of the project. Westbound traffic can expect intermittent right turn lane closures during the day.

Santa Rosa County:

Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement – The bridge remains closed until spring 2021.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.