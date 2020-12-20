West Beats East In All-Star Football Game; Northview’s Trevor Scott Is Defensive MVP

December 20, 2020

The West team bet the East 24-10 in the annual Pensacola Sports Association All-Star Football Game Friday night at Washington High School.

The best seniors from Escambia County played as the West team, while the top seniors from Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties were the East team.

Northview High School’s Trevor Scott received the West defensive MVP award with seven tackles. West Florida High School’s Jaheim Simmons was named the West’s offensive MVP.

The offensive MVP for East went to Pace High’s Brandon Miller, and Navarre’s Grady Kelly was East defensive MVP with three tackles and a sace.

Pictured are (above) Jaylen Cook, Jacori Simpkins and Devin Bryant  from Tate; and (below) Trevor Scott, Logan Bryan and Johnny Windham from Northview. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

