Sunny Tuesday, Increasing Severe Weather Risk For New Year’s Eve

There is a growing risk of severe weather for New Year’s Eve, according to the local office of the National Weather Service.

Confidence is growing is that severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts and a few brief tornadoes will be possible on Thursday afternoon into early Friday morning as a strong area of low pressure lifts inland across the region. As the system evolves, we will be able to provide better details with regard to the expected timing and potential impacts associated with this system.

In addition to the severe potential, concern for a few other potential hazards is increasing as well. The tightening pressure gradient in advance of the system will likely result in increased winds on Thursday into Thursday night, with strong and gusty southeast to south winds developing.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 72. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Low around 55. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

New Year’s Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 56.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 59.