Molino Crash Involves Truck Loaded With Propane Tanks

There were no serious injuries reported in a Sunday night wreck in Molino involving a passenger vehicle and a truck loaded with propane tanks.

It happened about 10:40 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 29 and Molino Road. Southbound Highway 29 was temporarily closed by the crash.

None of the propane tanks were compromised.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Molino Station of Escambia Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS also responded.

