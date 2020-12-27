Mobile Home Blaze Was The Ninth Residential Fire Of December In Escambia County

December 27, 2020

A Christmas Eve fire added an additional red bulb to the “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety wreath in Escambia County.

That make nine red bulbs, representing nine residential structure fires in December 2020.

The fire occurred in the 900 block of Lookout Drive at 10 p.m.. Escambia County Fire Rescue was on scene within three minutes, but the mobile home is no longer habitable.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There was no one home at the time of the fire and no injuries reported. There were no smoke alarms in the home.

If your home does not have a smoke alarm, you can have one installed for free by calling Escambia Fire Rescue at (850) 595-HERO (4376).

Photos ECFR for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 