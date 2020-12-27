Mobile Home Blaze Was The Ninth Residential Fire Of December In Escambia County

A Christmas Eve fire added an additional red bulb to the “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety wreath in Escambia County.

That make nine red bulbs, representing nine residential structure fires in December 2020.

The fire occurred in the 900 block of Lookout Drive at 10 p.m.. Escambia County Fire Rescue was on scene within three minutes, but the mobile home is no longer habitable.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There was no one home at the time of the fire and no injuries reported. There were no smoke alarms in the home.

If your home does not have a smoke alarm, you can have one installed for free by calling Escambia Fire Rescue at (850) 595-HERO (4376).

Photos ECFR for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.