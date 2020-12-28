Holiday Gas Prices In Florida The Lowest In Five Years

Drivers in Florida are finding the lowest gas prices for the year-end holidays in five years.

The average price for gasoline in Florida was about $2.20 per gallon. That’s 26 cents less than this time last year, and the lowest average price for this time of year since 2015.

In Escambia County, the average was $2.19, 24 cents than last year.

The lowest price to be found Sunday night in Cantonment was $2.09 at a convenience store on Highway 29, while a couple of Pensacola stations were at $2.05.

NorthEscambia.com photo.