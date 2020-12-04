Heroes For Christmas: Atmore Firefighters Holding Toy Drive Saturday

The Atmore Fire Department’s annual toy drive will be this Saturday, December 5. They will be at Walmart from 9 a.m. until, collecting Christmas toys for needy children in the Atmore area. The superheroes from Causeplay Gulf Coast will be on hand for the toy drive.

“Every holiday season we set up to collect toys for a good cause. We do it because not every child has the same story as most of us,” Atmore fireman Danny White said. “Not every child will know what it is like to experience the feeling of Christmas magic and while we know we can’t bring that to every kid in need we do our best to make sure that some do.”

The toys will benefit local children this Christmas.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.