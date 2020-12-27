Gulf Power Donates $134,500 To Support Non-Profits

Gulf Power donated $134,500 to area organizations in December – to aid with everything from COVID-19 impacts to area Councils on Aging for ‘Meals on Wheels’ to STEM educational efforts.

“Our mission has always been to support our communities, where our employees live and work – particularly during difficult and uncertain times like 2020 has presented,” said Marlene Santos, Gulf Power president. “We are honored to provide assistance in focused areas to help our local community organizations continue to help and support those who need it most while also investing in our region’s future by supporting educational efforts for area youth.”

The contributions are being spread throughout the Gulf Power service area in Northwest Florida.

“We are so excited and honored that Gulf Power chose the Baptist Health Care Foundation to support,” said Maegan Leonard with Baptist Health Care Foundation, one of more than 40 local organizations receiving funding in December. “It certainly has been a tough year for everyone, and this donation will make a huge impact on those in need that we help through our Helping Hands program.”

The December contributions were distributed in five main focus areas to local non-profit organizations throughout Northwest Florida:

Community Outreach – COVID-19 support: $71,500 HOOPS Program Men In Action UNCF Montclair Elementary Rhodes Elementary Epps Christian Center Emmaus Outreach Milk & Honey Health and Hope Clinic African American Heritage Society Kukua Institute SYSA Carver ACTS-SO Youth Village Food for Thought Conexion – United For A Good Cause Eleanor Johnson Youth Center Matrix Community Outreach Center ASAP Girls Inc Bay NAACP Lead Coalition of Bay County TJ Roulhac Enrichment & Activity Center Wiregrass Omega Lamplighters

STEM support: $10,000 Kukua Institute

Community holiday support: $17,500 Communities Caring at Christmas Fresh Start for Children and Families Salvage Santa

Meal support for elderly: $11,500 Council on Aging of West Florida Elder Services of Okaloosa County Walton Council on Aging Bay County Council on Aging Washington County Council on Aging Calhoun County Senior Citizens Council Jackson Senior Citizens Organization Holmes County Council on Aging

Utility assistance programs: $24,000 Samaritan Hands We Care Ministries Catholic Charities of Northwest Florida, Inc. Opening Doors NWFL Sharing and Caring of Niceville Baptist Health Care Foundation



“We are always floored by the generosity of Gulf Power, and all that you do for our great community,” said Matthew F. Knee, executive director for the Catholic Charities of Northwest Florida, Inc.