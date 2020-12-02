Florida Tops One Million COVID-19 Case; Escambia Reports One New Death, Another 143 Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported one additional COVID-19 death and 143 new positive cases Monday in Escambia County as the state surpassed one million cases.

Here is the latest data:

Total cases: 16,872 (+143)

Non-Florida residents: 1,825

Total deaths: 306 (+1)

Long-term care facility deaths : 141

Current hospitalizations: 109 (+1)

Number of tests last day: 603

Percent positive last day: 18.1%

Percent positive last week: 9.0%

Escambia County cases by location:

Pensacola: 12,369 (+91)

Cantonment: 1,309 (+20)

Century: 957

—-including 773 Century prison inmates

Molino: 202 (+1)

McDavid: 99

Bellview: 28 (+2)

Walnut Hill: 19 (+1)

Perdido Key: 14

Gonzalez: 9

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 7,550 (+67)

Non-Florida residents: 98

Total deaths: 102

Long-term care facility deaths: 23

Cumulative Hospitalizations: 436*

Number of tests last day: 176

Percent positive last day: 27.3%

Santa Rosa County cases by location:

Milton: 3,998 (+31)

Gulf Breeze: 1,280 (+11)

Navarre: 1,272 (+16)

Pace: 617 (+5)

Jay: 195 (+2)

Bagdad: 17

Florida cases:

Total cases: 1,008,166

Florida residents: 991,910

Deaths: 18,679

Hospitalizations: 55,197*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

*The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.