Firefighters Respond To Smoke Inside Byrneville Elementary School

December 4, 2020

Area fire departments responded to Byrneville Elementary School Friday afternoon due to smoke in the building.

School officials said there were popping sounds and followed smoke coming from a computer server closet, which is located in the principal’s office in the 79-year old building.

Arriving firefighters reported a light haze in the building. but they were unable to find any active fire after an extensive search.

The incident happened at 2:05 p.m., five minutes after the afternoon dismissal bell. Remaining students and staff that were still on campus were evacuated.

The Century, Walnut Hill, McDavid stations of Escambia Fire Rescue were initially dispatched to the call. Ladder trucks from Atmore and and Pace were also dispatched. Many of the units were canceled prior to arrival.

