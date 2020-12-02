FDLE Confirms Escambia County Administrator’s Office Was Bugged Illegally

December 2, 2020

Authorities have confirmed that an illegal listening device – commonly called a bug — was found in the office of Escambia County Administrator Janice Gilley.

Gilley said she requested that her office be swept for a bugs after details of a private conversation were leaked to the public. The device, which had both audio and video capabilities, was discovered during the summer. The entire fourth floor of the Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building was swept, but no other devices were located. The offices of the county attorney and the five county commissioners are located on the floor.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed that the bug was found, and that they launched an investigation on August 1. That investigation was closed September 30 due to a lack of further information.

Comments

One Response to “FDLE Confirms Escambia County Administrator’s Office Was Bugged Illegally”

  1. Just saying on December 2nd, 2020 1:37 am

    Sounds like the Watergate plumbers retired to Pensacola.

    Hard to believe they can’t track down the source of the leak and installation of surveillance devices.





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 