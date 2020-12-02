FDLE Confirms Escambia County Administrator’s Office Was Bugged Illegally

Authorities have confirmed that an illegal listening device – commonly called a bug — was found in the office of Escambia County Administrator Janice Gilley.

Gilley said she requested that her office be swept for a bugs after details of a private conversation were leaked to the public. The device, which had both audio and video capabilities, was discovered during the summer. The entire fourth floor of the Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building was swept, but no other devices were located. The offices of the county attorney and the five county commissioners are located on the floor.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed that the bug was found, and that they launched an investigation on August 1. That investigation was closed September 30 due to a lack of further information.