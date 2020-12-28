Century Town Hall Closed Again After Staff Member Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Century Town Hall is once again closed for a few days after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

“In order to avoid exposure to other individuals, we will have the facility cleaned and closed until Wednesday,” interim Town Manager Vernon Prather said Sunday.

The Century Town Hall was also closed for several days in both July and early December after employees tested positive for the virus.

NorthEscambia.com photo.