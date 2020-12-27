Cantonment Man Charged With Two Counts of Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon

A Cantonment man was charged with allegedly pointing a rifle at a woman and attempting to run over a man.

James Lee Fields, 29, was booked into the Escambia County Jail on two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $30,000.

A witness told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that Fields grabbed a rifle from his vehicle and pointed it at a woman as she exited her trailer during an armed disturbance on Muscogee Road. The woman told deputies that Fields was angry over a missing marijuana blunt.

Another witness told deputies that as Fields was driving away from the area, he began doing burnouts drove toward him at one point.