Cantonment Man Charged With Two Counts of Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon

December 27, 2020

A Cantonment man was charged with allegedly pointing a rifle at a woman and attempting to run over a man.

James Lee Fields, 29, was booked into the Escambia County Jail on  two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $30,000.

A witness told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that Fields grabbed a rifle from his vehicle and pointed it at a woman as she exited her trailer during an armed disturbance on Muscogee Road. The woman told deputies that Fields was angry over a missing marijuana blunt.

Another witness told deputies that as Fields was driving away from the area, he began doing burnouts drove toward him at one point.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 