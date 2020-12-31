Cantonment Man Charged With Shooting Man In The Head At Christmas Party

December 31, 2020

A Cantonment man is accused of shooting another man in the head during a Christmas Eve party at an Escambia County Home.

Terrell DeAngelo Hunter, 34, was charged with felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief with property damage.

A woman at the party told deputies that Hunter got into an argument with one of her old boyfriends on the porch. As the argument escalated, she tried to break it up.  She said the former boyfriend pulled a handgun, and she went inside.

After hearing two gunshots, she went back outside to find the former boyfriend face down with a gunshot wound to his head. She said Hunter was the only other person on the porch.

Deputies responded to the Baptist Hospital emergency room on Christmas Day after Hunter arrived with a gunshot wound to the leg. He told deputies he was at the party, but he had no idea who shot him, an arrest report states.

Hunter was charged with criminal mischief after allegedly throwing a small child’s tricycle through the window of another ex-girlfriend’s apartment window during an unrelated incident December 6.

Hunter remained in the Escambia County Jail Thursday with bond set at $201,000.

Written by William Reynolds 

 