Christmas Parades Saturday In Jay, Atmore And Milton; Most Others Are Canceled (With List)

December 4, 2020

Christmas parades in Pensacola, Molino, Century and Flomaton  have all been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the parades will go on in Atmore and Jay this Saturday.

SCHEDULED PARADES

Jay Christmas Parade

It’s “Joy in Jay” for Christmas on Saturday, December 5. The annual Jay Christmas parade will roll at 11 a.m. It will be followed by a festival on Commerce Street with Santa’s workshop, food and craft vendors, Christmas theater and more. For information, to volunteer or a vendor application, call the Jay Town Hall at (850) 675-4556.

Atmore Twilight Christmas Parade

The Atmore Twilight Christmas Parade “Songs of Christmas” will take place on Saturday, December 12 beginning at 5:30 p.m. The parade will travel from Atmore City Hall south on Main Street to Lindberg Avenue, ending at Escambia County High School.

Milton Christmas Parade

The Milton Christmas Parade, “A Peanuts Christmas” will be held Saturday at 6 p.m. The route will be from Steward Street to Elva Street.

CANCELED PARADES

Molino Christmas Parade

The Molino Christmas parade has been canceled The parade annually benefits needy families in the community, and donations are still being accepted. To make a donation, message the Molino Ballpark on Facebook. Last year, they were able to help 10 families.

Pensacola Christmas Parade

The Pensacola Christmas Parade has been canceled for 2020. “Considering 50,000 attendees and 5000 participants, it would be impossible to social distance,” according to organizers.

Century Christmas Parade

The annual Century Christmas Parade has been canceled.

Flomaton Christmas Parade

The annual Flomaton Christmas Parade has been canceled.

Pictured: The 2019 Molino Christmas Parade Saturday and visits with Santa. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.

