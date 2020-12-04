10,000 Pound Food Giveaway Saturday In Walnut Hill

A 10,000 pound food giveaway will be held Saturday in Walnut Hill.

Justified Incarcerated Ministries will hold the drive-thru distribution with food from Feeding the Gulf Coast.

The giveaway will be held beginning at 9 a.m. at the Walnut Hill Community Center at 7850 Highway 97, just north of Ernest Ward Middle School. Volunteers are welcome.

strong>Pictured: A previous Justified Incarcerated Ministries food giveaway October 31 in Walnut Hill. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.