‘We’re Calling About Your Auto Warranty’ – State Fines Company $345K For Unsolicited Calls

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has issued an administrative fine of $345,000 for 171 alleged violations against a West Palm Beach-based company conducting unsolicited telephone sales calls to consumers on the “Florida Do Not Call” list.

The FDACS actions follow an investigation into 69 consumer complaints submitted to the Department between September 11, 2019 and March 23, 2020 against Fidelity Mutual Life, Inc. and Turnkey Auto Group, Inc. The complaints claimed that the entity was conducting non-solicited telemarketing calls to market auto warranties directly to consumers, including Florida residents. As a result of the investigation, FDACS determined that Turnkey Auto Group, Inc. had indeed made unsolicited telephonic calls to telephone numbers on the Department’s “Florida Do Not Call” list.

“Businesses allegedly conducting unsolicited calls in disregard of the ‘Florida Do Not Call’ list aren’t just violating consumer trust, they’re violating the law,” said Commissioner Nikki Fried. “

As the state agency responsible for consumer complaints, our Department will continue to investigate all potential violations of the ‘Florida Do Not Call’ list to hold bad actors accountable for their actions.”

Want to add your number to the Florida Do Not List or file a complaint? Click or tap here.