Vernon Defeats Northview In Regional Semifinals (With Photo Gallery)

The Vernon Yellow Jackets defeated the Northview Chiefs 34-19 Friday night in the 1A regional semifinals.

“It was not what we were looking for. We had some chances, and it got kind of close, but we just squandered opportunities,” first year Northview head coach Wes Summerford said. “When you get a team like Vernon close like that….you’ve got to take advantage of that. We just let it slip away.”

The Northview Chiefs finished their pandemic shortened season at 7-2 overall.

Not exactly where Summerford wanted to be on a November night, but he said he would like back at the season knowing his Chiefs learned a little more than football this year.

“What we are trying to instill is the Northview way. We are going to take care of ourselves. I tell them all the time there is a lot more than just football, he said. “That’s what we are trying to build here. I think if we can get that going, that mentality that we are going to do the right thing all the time, the football will take care of itself eventually.”

“We’ll get there. We’ll get there, no doubt.”

For a photo gallery, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.