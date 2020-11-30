Update: FDEP Report Details Weekend Chemical Releases At Ascend

November 30, 2020

Anhydrous ammonia, nitric oxide and nitrous dioxide were released into the air over the weekend at the Ascend Performance Materials plant in Gonzalez following a power outage.

At 11:50 p.m. Friday, the power failed at the plant on Old Chemstrand Road, leading to the release of anhydrous ammonia at the chemical facility for over three hours, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. A total of 61.275 pounds was released, less than the 100 pounds that they were required to report.

The power failure also led to the release of 692 pounds of nitric oxide and 2,408 pounds of nitrogen dioxide from a thermal reduction unit, according to FDEP. The leak was stopped at 8:50 a.m. Sunday, according to FDEP.

Nitric oxide and anhydrous ammonia can both be harmful or fatal if inhaled in high concentrations. There was no indication that leaks at Ascend presented any danger outside the plant, and there were no injuries reported.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 