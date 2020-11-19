Today Is The Great American Smokeout. Here’s How You Can Get Help To Quit Smoking.

Tobacco Free Florida in Escambia County is encouraging Floridians to use Tobacco Free Florida’s free tools and services to make a plan to quit smoking for the American Cancer Society’s 45th annual Great American Smokeout on Thursday, November 19.

Tobacco Free Florida aims to educate Floridians on the various free quit resources available in the state and support them through the process – on the Great American Smokeout and year-round.

Our program is reaching out to local businesses, virtually. We are encouraging business owners and management teams to help their employees quit. Employers have a unique opportunity to provide employees with access to proven-effective tobacco cessation medications and counseling. And our program can assist, free of charge”, stated Dr. Vanessa Phillips, director for Communications, Health Education, Nutrition, & Public Health Preparedness Division.

Most adult cigarette smokers say that they want to quit, but quitting smoking is hard and may require several attempts. Creating a quit plan and using proven-effective resources, like Tobacco Free Florida, can significantly increase your chances of quitting smoking for good. Smokers can and do quit smoking. In fact, today there are more former smokers than current smokers in Florida.

Tobacco Free Florida’s Quit Your Way program offers free Phone Quit, Group Quit and Web Quit services, in addition to individual tools like texting support, a Quit Guide and helpful emails. Free nicotine replacement therapy – nicotine patches, gum or lozenges – are available to tobacco users who are 18 or older, if medically appropriate.

For more information about Quit Your Way, visit tobaccofreeflorida.com/quityourway.