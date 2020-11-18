Thursday Is Deadline For Public Input On Potential I-10, Beulah Road Interchange

November 18, 2020

The Florida Department of Transportation is conducting a study to consider the addition of a new I-10 interchange along I-10 in the vicinity of Beulah Road, and the deadline to submit public comments for consideration is Thursday, November 19.

The project includes the widening of Beulah Road from West Nine Mile Road to Isaacs Lane, the realignment from Isaacs Lane to West Kingsfield Road, a new interchange at I-10 and the widening of I-10 from the Florida/Alabama line to the Pensacola weigh station.

The project encompasses an area that will see a significant amount of a future development.

As a result of planned growth, there is a need to provide connectivity from new areas of development to the surrounding regional transportation system, according to FDOT. Additionally, there is a need to provide an alternative route that will reduce travel times and congestion within the study area.

For a project update, virtual tour, interactive map and an interactive comment form, click or tap here.

