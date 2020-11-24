Thanksgiving Closures, Sanitation Schedule Changes

Here are Thanksgiving closures and sanitation schedule changes:

Escambia County

Below is a listing of Escambia County offices and departments closed Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Escambia County Board of County Commissioners - all departments including: West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)

Escambia County Property Appraiser

Escambia County Tax Collector

Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller

Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Office

ECAT administrative offices. No bus or trolley services will be provided.

Perdido Landfill

Escambia County Animal Shelter (The shelter will return to normal operations Saturday, Nov. 28. The shelter still requires appointments for adoptions, redemptions, admissions and other services. Email animalshelter@myescambia.com to make an appointment for Saturday).

Escambia County Exceptions:

Regular ECAT bus service resumes Friday, Nov. 27, but the administrative office will remain closed. UWF trolleys will not operate Thursday, Nov. 26 or Friday, Nov. 27.

The Perdido Landfill will reopen Friday, Nov. 27.

ECUA Escambia County

All residential sanitation, recycling, and yard trash collections for ECUA customers that would normally be made on Thursday, Nov. 26, or Friday, Nov. 27 will be made one day later, on Friday, Nov. 27 or Saturday, Nov. 28, respectively.

All commercial sanitation collections for ECUA customers that would normally be made on Thursday, Nov. 26, will be made one day earlier, on Wednesday, Nov. 25. There are no changes to the schedule for commercial services scheduled on Friday, Nov. 27, or Saturday, November 28.

ECUA Santa Rosa County & Town of Jay

There will be no garbage or yard trash collection on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26. Garbage and yard trash will be collected on the next normally scheduled collection day for that route (Monday). Recycling collection scheduled for Thursday, November 26, will be collected on Saturday November 28.

There are no changes to Tuesday and Friday collections, which are unaffected by the holiday.

City of Pensacola

The following City of Pensacola offices and facilities will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27 in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

City of Pensacola administrative offices

City Hall

City of Pensacola community resource centers

City of Pensacola Exceptions:

Osceola Golf Course will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26 and reopen on Friday, Nov. 27.

Roger Scott Tennis Center will remain open.

Pensacola Sanitation Service Changes:

Only Thursday City Sanitation customers will experience a change of schedule the week of Thursday, Nov. 26, which applies to garbage and recycling pickup. This applies only to City of Pensacola sanitation customers.