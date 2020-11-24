Thanksgiving Closures, Sanitation Schedule Changes

November 24, 2020

Here are Thanksgiving closures and sanitation schedule changes:

Escambia County

Below is a listing of Escambia County offices and departments closed Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

  • Escambia County Board of County Commissioners - all departments including:
    • West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)
  • Escambia County Property Appraiser
  • Escambia County Tax Collector
  • Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller
  • Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Office
  • ECAT administrative offices. No bus or trolley services will be provided.
  • Perdido Landfill
  • Escambia County Animal Shelter (The shelter will return to normal operations Saturday, Nov. 28. The shelter still requires appointments for adoptions, redemptions, admissions and other services. Email animalshelter@myescambia.com to make an appointment for Saturday).

Escambia County Exceptions:

  • Regular ECAT bus service resumes Friday, Nov. 27, but the administrative office will remain closed. UWF trolleys will not operate Thursday, Nov. 26 or Friday, Nov. 27.
  • The Perdido Landfill will reopen Friday, Nov. 27.

ECUA Escambia County

  • All residential sanitation, recycling, and yard trash collections for ECUA customers that would normally be made on Thursday, Nov. 26, or Friday, Nov. 27 will be made one day later, on Friday, Nov. 27 or Saturday, Nov. 28, respectively.
  • All commercial sanitation collections for ECUA customers that would normally be made on Thursday, Nov. 26, will be made one day earlier, on Wednesday, Nov. 25. There are no changes to the schedule for commercial services scheduled on Friday, Nov. 27, or Saturday, November 28.

ECUA Santa Rosa County & Town of Jay

  • There will be no garbage or yard trash collection on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26. Garbage and yard trash will be collected on the next normally scheduled collection day for that route (Monday). Recycling collection scheduled for Thursday, November 26, will be collected on Saturday November 28.
  • There are no changes to Tuesday and Friday collections, which are unaffected by the holiday.

City of Pensacola

The following City of Pensacola offices and facilities will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27 in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

  • City of Pensacola administrative offices
  • City Hall
  • City of Pensacola community resource centers

City of Pensacola Exceptions:

  • Osceola Golf Course will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26 and reopen on Friday, Nov. 27.
  • Roger Scott Tennis Center will remain open.

Pensacola Sanitation Service Changes:

Only Thursday City Sanitation customers will experience a change of schedule the week of Thursday, Nov. 26, which applies to garbage and recycling pickup. This applies only to City of Pensacola sanitation customers.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 