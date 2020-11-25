Rev. Joseph Carlo “Carl” Kelly, Sr.

Rev. Joseph Carlo “Carl” Kelly, Sr., age 69 of Alabaster, Alabama, passed away Saturday afternoon November 21, 2020 at Coosa Valley Alabama Medical Center in Sylacauga Alabama.

Rev. Kelly was born in Century, FL and was raised in the Flomaton/Pollard areas of Alabama. He was a 1969 graduate of Flomaton High School and went on to attend Jeff Davis Jr. College, Troy University, Samford University, and the University of Montevallo, earning multiple Masters Degrees in the education field. He taught in a number of schools during his career and was also a school counselor. He was a driver for “Tiger Transit” at Auburn University where he also served as a mentor in the athletic department. Carl loved music and magic, whether he was serving as a minister of music in a church or performing his “Music and Magic with a Message” in schools, churches and other venues. He also loved doing volunteer mission work. He was a member of Horseshoe Bend Baptist Church, where he served as Pastor.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Grover Kelly, Jr. and Ernestine Trawick Kelly.

He is survived by his loving family, including his wife of 36 years, Debbie Kelly of Alabaster, AL; son, Joseph Carlo “Jody” Kelly, Jr. of Kaneohe, HI; daughter, Lindsey (Quon) Johnson of Maylene, AL; brother, Henry (Stephanie) Kelly of Bay Minette, AL; sister, Lou Wanda Smith of Daphne, AL; grandson, Owen Johnson, soon to be joined by a granddaughter, Madelyn Ruth Johnson; and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. from the Chapel of Craver’s Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Keel and Bro. Henry Kelly officiating. Interment will follow in Pollard Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at Craver’s Funeral Home on Wednesday from 9:00 A.M. until service time at 10:00 A.M.

Pallbearers will be: Shawn Smith, Luke Smith, Avery Ochoa, Ronnie Freeman, Joffrey Tullis, and Larry White.

Floral tributes are welcome, or memorials in Carl’s memory can be made to Samaritan’s Purse P.O. Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607 or www.samaritanspurse.org or to The Gideons International at www.gideons.org/sendtheword