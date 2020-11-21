Pensacola Out Of The Running To Be The Future Home Of U.S. Space Command

Pensacola is out of the running to be home to the new headquarters for U.S. Space Command (USSPACECOM).

Patrick Air Force Base in Brevard County, Florida, will be one of six locations to participate in the next phase of the process. Brevard joins Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado; Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico; Redstone Arsenal, Alabama; Joint Base San Antonio, Texas; and Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska as finalists.

Pensacola was one of Florida’s communities that applied to be home of Space Command Headquarters. Pensacola made it to the evaluation phase, and in August, replied to questionnaires from the Air Force to assess each Pnesacola’s ability to host, employ and sustain the headquarters of USSPACECOM.

In August of 2019, U.S. Space Command was established as the military’s 11th unified combatant command. The Air Force has said that it expects to announce a final site next year, but that it could take up to six years to construct new facilities. During that time, USSPACECOM will remain provisionally headquartered at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs.

Pictured: Downtown Pensacola, with an added U.S. Space Command logo. NorthEscambia.com graphic.