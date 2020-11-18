Newly Reelected Escambia Commissioners Sworn In For New Terms

Three Escambia County commissioners were sworn in Tuesday for four year terms after being reelected, and the gavel passed to a new commission chairman.

District 1 Commissioner Jeff Bergosh took the oath to begin his second term on the Escambia County Commission, while District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry and District 3 Commissioner Lumon May were sworn in for their third terms.

The chairman gavel was passed from Barry to District 4 Commissioner Robert Bender, and Bergosh became vice chairman for the next year. The board chair rotates on a set annual basis.

All three men spoke, sometimes emotionally, about their families.

Jeff Bergosh, District 1

“I want to thank God. Nothing’s more important…,” said Jeff Bergosh, who was sworn in by his brother, Circuit Court Judge Gary Bergosh. “Nothing happens without Him, so I thank God for all His blessings on me, this community and our wonderful country.”

Bergosh took a moment to thank his wife Sally for her sacrifices.

“This woman, without her, I don’t know where I’d be. She’s followed me on every adventure,” he said. “Mother of my children, I just don’t know where I’d be without you.” He also thanked his children.

“Things will get better. We will get past this virus,” Jeff Bergosh remarked. “We will move forward. Our economy will recover and right here in Escambia County, as a kid that grew up here, our best days are ahead of us, ahead of us. And I look forward to all the great things that this board is going to do for the citizens.”

“I look forward to the great things that we are going to do. We will bring District 1’s first public library; that’s coming. It’s funded. We will bring tremendous infrastructure to District 1; it’s coming. We are going to bring a brand new fire station to Beulah. It’s desperately needed; it’s coming.”

Lumon May, District 3

“First I give honor to God for allowing me to have the ability to serve this community,” May said before thanking his family.

“When you decide to run for office, it’s not just you running. It’s your entire family. It’s the good, the bad, the horrific things said, the painful things that you bear…you don’t bare it alone. You bare it with your family.”

Steven Barry, District 5

As Barry made his remarks, he looked up from the field at Blue Wahoos Stadium into the stands and saw his wife Ellen with their young son Jack.

“I see Ellen has walked off in the hallway with Jack,” he said, pausing.

“These are very stressful positions on your family,” Barry said. “Sometimes we feel that people are talking bad about us or saying things about us. But at least we always have an opportunity to have a forum to respond. … Our spouses, our children, they don’t have the opportunity to do that.”

His voice cracked with emotion as he continued.

“They are left to us to defend not just ourselves but them….I’m also very thankful to have my mom here today….It was very difficult.”

“Mom was able to be here last time,” he said, pausing again with emotion. “She was able to be here again today.