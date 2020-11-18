Newly Appointed Escambia School Superintendent, Two Board Members Sworn In

Escambia County’s new superintendent and two board members were sworn in Tuesday night.

Superintendent Dr. Timothy Smith was appointed by the board. In November 2018, Escambia County citizens voted to move from an elected to an appointed superintendent. Malcolm Thomas, who was an elected superintendent, has now retired.

Smith was an executive area director of high schools in Orange County, Florida, which has 212,000 students. His direct responsibility was for 10 high schools with a combined student population of 30,000 students. There are about 40,000 students in the entire Escambia County district. He has also served as a principal at the middle and high school levels.

District 4 school board member Patty Hightower and District 5 member Bill Slayton were sworn in for another four years on the board. Both were reelected with no opposition.

Pictured: The oaths of office were given Tuesday night to Escambia County School District Superintendent Dr. Timothy Smith (top), District 5 board member Bill Slayton (below) and District 4 member Patty Hightower (bottom). Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.