Man Struck By Two Vehicles and Killed While Pushing Wheelchair Across Highway

A man died after being hit by two vehicles Saturday night as he was walking and pushing a wheelchair across an Escambia County roadway.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 61-year old man was pushing the wheelchair from the east shoulder towards the center turn lane on Mobile Highway near Walmart about 11:50 p.m.

The driver of a sedan was traveling north on Mobile Highway and did not see the pedestrian walking in the roadway, according to FHP. The sedan collided with the left side of the pedestrian, causing the pedestrian to fall onto the hood and windshield of the vehicle.

A southbound vehicle then collided with the pedestrian and the wheelchair.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.