Man Charged In Vehicle Title Scam; FHP Executes Search Warrant In Cottage Hill

A Cantonment man was arrested in a vehicle title scheme after a search warrant was executed this week at his Cottage Hill home.

Lawrence Trevon Lee, Jr., age 24, was charged by the Florida Highway Patrol Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Intelligence with felony fraud for obtaining goods etc. with a an invalid vehicle title, felony fraud for possession similitude of a driver’s license and felony fraud swindle for obtaining property between $20,000 and $50,000.

Lee allegedly financed a Mercedes-Benz C-Class using a false social security number in February 2020 but never made a payment before engaging in the title washing scheme.

In May, the finance company received contact from a towing and recovery company claiming a towing lien. A third party claimed he purchased the vehicle from a towing company in Alabama after it was allegedly found abandoned without an engine an other parts. He offered to release the vehicle back to the finance company for $4.500. That person, according to FHP, was Lee pretending to be someone else.

An attorney for the finance company contacted authorities, believing they were victims of a vehicle title scheme amounting to $30,000 plus finance charges.

A Florida Highway Patrol investigator found a picture of Lee with the Mercedes CL300 on his Facebook page. The photo was taken in front of the house he occupied on Soft Point Drive in Cottage Hill.

The investigator wrote in his report that the towing company filed a fraudulent tow and title storage application with the Escambia County Tax Collector’s Office. According to the FHP report, an individual at the towing company is currently under investigation for multiple fraudulent title applications.

Two other “lien washes” involving Lee and the man at the towing company were discovered by the FHP investigator, the report states.

This week, the Florida Highway Patrol served a search warrant at the home on Soft Point Drive with the assistance of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and other agencies. The search warrant produced evidence further linking Lee to the title scheme, his arrest report states.

Lee was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Additional arrests are expected in the case.

Pictured: The Florida Highway Patrol and other agencies execute a search warrant at a home on Soft Point Drive in Cottage Hill. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.