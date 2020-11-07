Local Man Wanted For Attempted Homicide, Kidnapping And Aggravated Battery

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Cantonment man that is now wanted for attempted homicide.

Michael DeWayne Robinson, 43, is also wanted for kidnapping and aggravated battery for an incident that occurred on Saturday, October 24 at a gas station in the 200 block of East Olive Road.

Robinson is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached, according to the ECSO.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.

Investigators have not released any additional information about the incident.

At the time of of arrests as recent at 2017 in Escambia County, Robinson was a resident of Sheppard Street in Cantonment.