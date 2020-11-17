It’s Utility Scam Awareness Week. Here’s Why That’s A Thing And How To Protect Yourself.

Utility customers are frequent targets of scam attempts, and Utility Scam Awareness Week, Nov. 16-20, offers a chance to raise awareness and help educate customers on the tactics used by scammers.

Recognized annually, Utility Scam Awareness Week was created by Utilities United Against Scams (UUAS), a consortium of 145 U.S. and Canadian electric, water and natural gas companies and their respective trade associations. Gulf Power and Florida Power & Light are members of the UUAS.

“Protecting yourself against scams is a constant battle unfortunately, but we want to help make our customers aware of some of the more common tactics that scammers use so they can protect themselves,” said Marlene Santos, Gulf Power president. “Heightened awareness is one of the best defenses against these activities.”

UUAS and its member companies have seen an increase in scam attempts upon customers due to the pandemic. In fact, many tactics being used are claiming COVID-19 as a reason to gain access to personal information.

Although impostors continue to target utility customers, UUAS has succeeded in taking nearly 6,000 toll-free numbers out of operation with the help of customer reporting. UUAS advises customers who suspect that they have been victims of fraud or who feel threatened during contact with a scammer to contact their local utility or law enforcement authorities. Here are tips to protect yourself from falling victim to utility scams:

Signs of potential scam activity:

Threat to disconnect: Scammers may aggressively tell a customer their utility bill is past due, and service will be disconnected—usually within an hour—if a payment is not made.

Request for immediate payment: Scammers may instruct a customer to purchase a prepaid card, cryptocurrency or to send funds via a mobile app to make a bill payment.

Request for prepaid card: Customers are instructed to pay with a prepaid debit card. The impostor asks the for the prepaid card’s number, which grants instant access to the card’s funds.

How customers can protect themselves: