Highway 29 Paving Delays For Days From Cantonment To Molino

November 21, 2020

Drivers on Highway 29 can expect delays from Cantonment to Molino the next several days as crews lay the final layer of asphalt.

There will be intermittent delays and lane closures between south of Muscogee Road to Highway 97 from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The resurfacing work is weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 