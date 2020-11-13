Grand Jury Indicts Two On First Degree Murder Charges For Klondike Road Shooting

November 13, 2020

An Escambia County grand jury has indicted two men for the October 3 murder of a man outside his Klondike Road home.

Kentavius Oliver, 30, and Samuel Maurice Young, 26, were both indicted for the first degree murder of Kevin Swan. Both remained in the Escambia County Jail without bond Friday morning.

Shortly after the shooting, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said two black males wearing ski masks shot a man at an apartment  at the corner of Mobile Highway and Klondike Road about 1:30 p.m. before fleeing.

Pictured below: The scene of a murder Saturday afternoon at Mobile Highway and Klondike Road in Escambia County. Photos courtesy Al Showers/WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

