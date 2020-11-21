Friday Night High School Football Playoff Scores

Here are high school football playoff scores from across the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

1A Region Semifinal

Vernon 34, Northview 19 [Story, photos...]

Baker 34, Freeport 22

3A Region Semifinal

Florida University HS, 34, Pensacola Catholic 27

5A Quarterfinal

Tallahassee Rickards 38, West Florida 16

Pine Forest 21, Suwannee 20

6A Quarterfinal

St. Augustine 48, Escambia 27

Pace 23, Jacksonville Lee 24

7A Quarterfinal

Buchholz 35, Navarre 21

Niceville 42, Leon 0

ALABAMA

AISA Class 2A Championship