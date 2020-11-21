Friday Night High School Football Playoff Scores
November 21, 2020
Here are high school football playoff scores from across the North Escambia area:
FLORIDA
1A Region Semifinal
- Vernon 34, Northview 19 [Story, photos...]
- Baker 34, Freeport 22
3A Region Semifinal
- Florida University HS, 34, Pensacola Catholic 27
5A Quarterfinal
- Tallahassee Rickards 38, West Florida 16
- Pine Forest 21, Suwannee 20
6A Quarterfinal
- St. Augustine 48, Escambia 27
- Pace 23, Jacksonville Lee 24
7A Quarterfinal
- Buchholz 35, Navarre 21
- Niceville 42, Leon 0
ALABAMA
AISA Class 2A Championship
- Chambers Academy 36, Escambia Academy 34 [Story, photos...]
