Friday Night High School Football Playoff Scores

November 21, 2020

Here are high school football playoff scores from across the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

1A Region Semifinal

3A Region Semifinal

  • Florida University HS, 34, Pensacola Catholic 27

5A Quarterfinal

  • Tallahassee Rickards 38, West Florida 16
  • Pine Forest 21, Suwannee 20

6A Quarterfinal

  • St. Augustine 48, Escambia 27
  • Pace 23, Jacksonville Lee 24

7A Quarterfinal

  • Buchholz 35, Navarre 21
  • Niceville 42, Leon 0

ALABAMA

AISA Class 2A Championship

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 