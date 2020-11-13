Friday Night Football Playoff Schedule

November 13, 2020

Here is the schedule for North Escambia area football playoff games:

FLORIDA

All times are local to the home team.

1A

  • Chipley at Northview, 7:30 p.m.
  • Jay at Baker, 7:30 p.m.

3A

  • Pensacola Catholic at P.K. Younge, 7:30 p.m.

5A

  • West Florida at Pensacola High, 7 p.m.
  • Wakulla at Pine Forest, 7 p.m.

6A

  • Washington at Pace. 7:30 p.m.
  • Escambia at Middleburg, 6 p.m.
  • Gulf Breeze at Seabreeze, 7:30 p.m.

7A

  • Tate at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.
  • Niceville at Crestview, 7 p.m.
  • Navarre – bye

ALABAMA

  • Macon East at Escambia Academy
  • Thomasville at T.R. Miller

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 