Friday Night Football Playoff Schedule

Here is the schedule for North Escambia area football playoff games:

FLORIDA

All times are local to the home team.

1A

Chipley at Northview, 7:30 p.m.

Jay at Baker, 7:30 p.m.

3A

Pensacola Catholic at P.K. Younge, 7:30 p.m.

5A

West Florida at Pensacola High, 7 p.m.

Wakulla at Pine Forest, 7 p.m.

6A

Washington at Pace. 7:30 p.m.

Escambia at Middleburg, 6 p.m.

Gulf Breeze at Seabreeze, 7:30 p.m.

7A

Tate at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.

Niceville at Crestview, 7 p.m.

Navarre – bye

ALABAMA