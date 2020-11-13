Friday Night Football Playoff Schedule
November 13, 2020
Here is the schedule for North Escambia area football playoff games:
FLORIDA
All times are local to the home team.
1A
- Chipley at Northview, 7:30 p.m.
- Jay at Baker, 7:30 p.m.
3A
- Pensacola Catholic at P.K. Younge, 7:30 p.m.
5A
- West Florida at Pensacola High, 7 p.m.
- Wakulla at Pine Forest, 7 p.m.
6A
- Washington at Pace. 7:30 p.m.
- Escambia at Middleburg, 6 p.m.
- Gulf Breeze at Seabreeze, 7:30 p.m.
7A
- Tate at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.
- Niceville at Crestview, 7 p.m.
- Navarre – bye
ALABAMA
- Macon East at Escambia Academy
- Thomasville at T.R. Miller
