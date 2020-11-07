Friday Night Football Finals

November 7, 2020

Here are high school football scores from around the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

  • Gulf Breeze 31, Tate 9
  • Northview 41, Jay 7 [Story, photo gallery]
  • Washington 29, Milton 20
  • Escambia 32, Pensacola High 6
  • Niceville 42, Pace 7
  • West Florida 13, Pine Forest 0 (Thursday night)
  • Navarre 30,  Crestview 13 (Thursday night)

ALABAMA (Playoffs)

  • Escambia Academy 48, Springwood Academy 8
  • Trinity Presbyterian 10, Flomaton 6
  • T.R. Miller 42, Dadeville 14

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 