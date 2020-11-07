Friday Night Football Finals

Here are high school football scores from around the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

Gulf Breeze 31, Tate 9

Northview 41, Jay 7 [Story, photo gallery]

Washington 29, Milton 20

Escambia 32, Pensacola High 6

Niceville 42, Pace 7

West Florida 13, Pine Forest 0 (Thursday night)

Navarre 30, Crestview 13 (Thursday night)

ALABAMA (Playoffs)

Escambia Academy 48, Springwood Academy 8

Trinity Presbyterian 10, Flomaton 6

T.R. Miller 42, Dadeville 14

