Friday Night Football Finals
November 7, 2020
Here are high school football scores from around the North Escambia area:
FLORIDA
- Gulf Breeze 31, Tate 9
- Northview 41, Jay 7 [Story, photo gallery]
- Washington 29, Milton 20
- Escambia 32, Pensacola High 6
- Niceville 42, Pace 7
- West Florida 13, Pine Forest 0 (Thursday night)
- Navarre 30, Crestview 13 (Thursday night)
ALABAMA (Playoffs)
- Escambia Academy 48, Springwood Academy 8
- Trinity Presbyterian 10, Flomaton 6
- T.R. Miller 42, Dadeville 14
NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
Comments