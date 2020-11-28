Free Food Distribution Monday Morning In Molino

November 28, 2020

A 5,000 pound food giveaway will be he held on Monday at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Molino.

The parking lot will open at 8 a.m. and the distribution will take place from 10 a.m. until noon (while supplies last). The event is first come, first served for Florida residents only, and an identification is required. Participants will stay in their vehicles.

Aldersgate United Methodist Church is located at 6915 Highway 29 in Molino, just south of Highway 97.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

