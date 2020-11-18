FloridaWest EDA Seeks Applications For Designated Director

November 18, 2020

The FloridaWest Economic Development Alliance is seeking applications from individuals  for appointment as designated director to the FloridaWest EDA Board of Directors.

The FloridaWest Economic Development Alliance was created in October 2014 when economic development was separated and moved out from under the present-day Greater Pensacola Chamber. FloridaWest EDA operates as a publicly/privately-funded organization.

The mission of FloridaWest EDA is to promote industry and commerce, enhance the business climate and stimulate economic prosperity, support workforce development, promote community development and encourage political action. FloridaWest EDA strives to accomplish the greatest good for the greatest number of people in Pensacola, Escambia County and Northwest Florida.

The deadline for applications is Monday, November 30, 2020. Please respond with a letter of interest to”

Melissa Stoker
mstoker@floridawesteda.com

